The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 6

Rajeev Masand | CNN-News18 RajeevMasand

First published: January 6, 2017, 9:23 PM IST | Updated: 21 mins ago
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 6
The Really Tough Movie Quiz

In Talaash, while investigating a mysterious accident Aamir Khan’s character Inspector Sujran Shekhawat visits a hotel which he suspects the victim is linked to. Here he spends time with a prostitute named Rosie (Kareena Kapoor). What hotel is this?

