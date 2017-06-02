The Really Tough Movie Quiz: June 2
The really tough movie quiz.
In Baahubali, Bhallaladeva has held Devasena captive in his kingdom after getting Amarendra Baahubali killed. How many years has she been kept captive before she is finally rescued by her son?
First Published: June 2, 2017, 8:41 PM IST
