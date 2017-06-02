GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: June 2

News18.com

Updated: June 2, 2017, 8:41 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: June 2
The really tough movie quiz.

In Baahubali, Bhallaladeva has held Devasena captive in his kingdom after getting Amarendra Baahubali killed. How many years has she been kept captive before she is finally rescued by her son?

First Published: June 2, 2017, 8:41 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.