The Really Tough Movie Quiz: June 9

CNN-News18

Updated: June 10, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
The really tough movie quiz.

In Phillauri, Suraj Sharma's character Kanan comes to his family home in Punjab to marry his childhood sweetheart Anu, where he is stalked by a ghost. Where has he been living recently?

First Published: June 10, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
