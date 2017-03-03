The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 3
In Dil Dhadakne Do, Kabir Mehra (Ranveer Singh) meets and falls for Farah Ali (Anushka Sharma), a dancer on the cruise that his parents have rented out for their anniversary celebrations. Farah tells him she ran away from her home to pursue dancing professionally. Where did she live originally?
First Published: March 3, 2017, 10:29 PM IST
