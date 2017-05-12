X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: May 12
In Pink, Amitabh Bachchan plays retired lawyer Deepak Sehgal, whose ailing wife is admitted in a healthcare facility. What is the name of the facility?
In Pink, Amitabh Bachchan plays retired lawyer Deepak Sehgal, whose ailing wife is admitted in a healthcare facility. What is the name of the facility?
First Published: May 12, 2017, 9:00 PM IST
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Arrives At Eden Amidst Huge Cheer
- Virat Kohli On His Love For Audi R8 V10 Plus
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: An Overlong Film That Never Finds Its Groove
- MS Dhoni Is Captain Of Ricky Ponting's All-time IPL XI