

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: May 19

News18.com

Updated: May 19, 2017, 8:56 PM IST

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: May 19

In Ishqiya, Khalujaan (Naseeruddin Shah), Babban (Arshad Warsi), and Krishna (Vidya Balan) hatch a plan to kidnap a rich industrialist for ransom, so they can return the money the men stole from their boss. How much do they decide to demand as ransom?

First Published: May 19, 2017, 8:56 PM IST
