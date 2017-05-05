X
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: May 5
In Jolly LLB2, Akshay Kumar’s character Jolly takes money from a pregnant woman claiming it’s towards his boss’ fees for fighting her case. How much money does he take from her?
First Published: May 5, 2017, 9:50 PM IST
