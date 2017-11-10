The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 10
In Judwaa 2, Raja (Varun Dhawan) and Nandu (Rajpal Yadav) move to London and start working at Sharafatbhai’s restaurant as delivery boys. What is the name of the restaurant?
