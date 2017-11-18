GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 17

Updated:November 18, 2017, 7:51 AM IST
In Pink, Tapsee Pannu's character Minal is abducted from a park by the very men she has filed an FIR against for molesting her at a resort. What is the name of this park where she regularly goes for a jog?

