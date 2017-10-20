GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 20

Updated:October 20, 2017, 8:32 PM IST
In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Kabir (Farhan Akhtar) meets his biological father (Naseeruddin Shah), who is an artist settled in Spain. Where do they meet the first time?



