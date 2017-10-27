The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 27
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 27
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 27
In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka Sharma’s character Alizeh has a secret hiding spot on a building rooftop where she retires when she wants to be alone. What does she call this place?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girija Devi's Thumri Made Me Think With My Heart
- Bigg Boss 11: Amid TRP Slump, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Dhinchak Pooja Trying Their Best to Grab Some Eyeballs
- India vs New Zealand: Yogi Inspired Saffron Welcome for Both Teams in Kanpur
- England Ready for Ashes Without Ben Stokes, Says Joe Root
- WhatsApp 'Delete For Everyone' Feature: Now Unsend Wrongly Sent Messages