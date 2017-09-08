The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 8
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 8
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 8
In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar plays Keshav, a fellow from a village in North India, whose family runs a bicycle shop. What is the name of the shop?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple vs TRAI: Battle For User Data Protection Spikes up
- Analysis - Top 10 Cars Sold in August 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza & More
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand Train Shraddha Kapoor For Biopic
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride