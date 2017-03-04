The Sword of Baahubali to Premiere at Tribeca film fest

Chennai: The Sword of Baahubali, a virtual reality film, based on the characters from S.S Rajamouli's Baahubali, will be premiered at the virtual arcade at 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.

The fest will take place from April 19 to 30.

The VR film, though based on the characters from Baahubali, will have a different story line. It will be released post the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion in April.

The film's producer Shobu Yarlagadda tweeted on Friday: "Excited that 'The Sword of Baahubali' based on 'Baahubali' is an official selection at Tribeca festival 2017."

The teaser of The Sword of Baahubali, over the last few weeks, is being screened at various VR booths across Hyderabad.

The teaser will be screened at the Pune Comic Con, on Saturday and Sunday,