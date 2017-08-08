The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran To Perform At MTV Video Music Awards
Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and The Weeknd to perform in the MTV Video Music Awards, being held at the end of this month.
Image: Instagram/ The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran
Los Angeles: Musicians like The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony and Ed Sheeran are on board to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards taking place on August 27.
The lineup also includes Katy Perry, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes, reports variety.com.
While rapper Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated artist for his video, Humble, Perry and the Weeknd are competing with five nominations each.
The awards night will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
