The X Factor Winner Says Rita Ora Turned Him Into Sex Addict

The X Factor winner James Arthur says he turned into a "s**g" after his fling with singer Rita Ora ended, with a constant stream of women coming to his flat for sex.He opened up about his sex addiction in his new autobiography Back To The Boy, featured in The Sun on Sunday.He said: "If I'm honest, I became a bit of a s**g after Rita. I was chatting to hundreds of women online or on WhatsApp after swapping numbers with them via Twitter, and I started to sleep with so many of them I lost count.Arthur had been riding high after winning The X Factor in 2012.Ora, who was a guest on the live shows, asked to meet him.He said: "I was so puzzled that someone like Rita was actually interested in me. I told myself this couldn't be real. Rita's made a mistake. She must think I'm someone cool. This is so confusing."The pair met up while Arthur was on The X Factor tour and ended up in her tour bus.He said: "There was a lot of magic there and it was an amazing night. Rita seemed really, really into me, but I still couldn't quite believe it."Me and Rita met up a few more times after that and had some more amazing nights. ‘I'm in love with you', she told me one night. She said it so sincerely I wanted to believe her, though it seemed insane."Despite that, Ora went cold on him. Arthur said he was devastated when he saw pictures of her in the papers with other men.He tried to reconnect, but said she "seemed to disappear". He added: "I was heartbroken. It hit me really hard."Looking back on his darkest days, Arthur now sees how badly he coped after his split from Ora, reports thesun.co.uk.He said: "I had a lot of sexual encounters I can't even remember because I was so high on weed. I felt self-conscious about putting on weight, and sometimes I insisted on keeping my T-shirt on during sex, because I felt so fat and disgusting."For a long time I tried to kid myself I was only doing what any young guy in my position would do, and I also wondered if my extremely high sex drive had something to do with the medication I was on. It didn't."The simple fact is I have an addictive personality coupled with a high sex drive made me a sex addict. I started bingeing on sex."