GET APP News18 APP
X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Theatres In Telangana, Andhra To Remain Shut As Mark Of Respect For Dasari Narayana Rao

IANS

Updated: May 31, 2017, 1:32 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Theatres In Telangana, Andhra To Remain Shut As Mark Of Respect For Dasari Narayana Rao
A file photo

Hyderabad: Cinema theatres in both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain shut on Wednesday as a mark of respect to veteran director Dasari Narayana Rao, who died here on Tuesday night.

Theatre owners in both the state decided to keep the theatres closed.

Shooting of film and other activity in Telugu film industry will also come to a halt on Wednesday, announced the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

Rao breathes his last at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was 75.

His death plunged the industry into a gloom. Eminent film personalities were rushing to his residence in Jubliee Hills here to pay their last respects.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 1:32 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.