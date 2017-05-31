X
Theatres In Telangana, Andhra To Remain Shut As Mark Of Respect For Dasari Narayana Rao
A file photo
Hyderabad: Cinema theatres in both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain shut on Wednesday as a mark of respect to veteran director Dasari Narayana Rao, who died here on Tuesday night.
Theatre owners in both the state decided to keep the theatres closed.
Shooting of film and other activity in Telugu film industry will also come to a halt on Wednesday, announced the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.
Rao breathes his last at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was 75.
His death plunged the industry into a gloom. Eminent film personalities were rushing to his residence in Jubliee Hills here to pay their last respects.
First Published: May 31, 2017, 1:32 PM IST
