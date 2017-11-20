Theeran Baddie Abhimanyu Singh finds Karthi Disciplined, Hardworking and Easygoing

For the cast of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, the months of physical and mental strain have paid off, going by the response from film critics and audiences.The success of a drama is not just about the powerful characterisation of a protagonist, it’s also about the antagonist. And Abhimanyu Singh, who played the dreaded baddie is almost like childlike with joy at how his role has turned out and how it has been received by the people.“When director Vinoth narrated to me the story, what really fascinated me was the fact that Theeran is based on a true story. I could sense it was real and that was completely amazing. The history and past that my character carries, is really amazing,” says Abhimanyu Singh.Speaking about Karthi, Abhimanyu Singh says, “Karthi is such a wonderful human being. He is always focussed towards improvisation and keeps working on it. He gives his best to every scene. I found him so much disciplined, hardworking and at the same time much easygoing.”On filmmaker Vinoth, he said, “He loves his actors so much, and is always polite. Vinoth always keeps looking out for betterment and he keeps experimenting with what’s best. Such sensibility and his genuine nature are his greatest attractions.”