GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

There Is Progress: Alicia Vikander On Gender Divide In Hollywood

Actor Alicia Vikander Talks about Gender Divide in Hollywood.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2017, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
There Is Progress: Alicia Vikander On Gender Divide In Hollywood
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actor Alicia Vikander says condition of women in Hollywood is getting better.

The Oscar-winning star says people have started taking gender divide seriously and she is positive that things will improve more with time, according to Variety.

"I remember when 'The Hunger Games' came out and you saw a female actor take centre stage and prove it could (not only) be a good film, but also a huge commercial success.

"Over the last few years, the awareness of the lack of balance has made people think differently and open their eyes to look for opportunity for everyone. Like with all these big subjects, I'm positive. I think there is progress and that it continues," says Vikander.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES