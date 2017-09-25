There Is Progress: Alicia Vikander On Gender Divide In Hollywood

: Actor Alicia Vikander says condition of women in Hollywood is getting better.The Oscar-winning star says people have started taking gender divide seriously and she is positive that things will improve more with time, according to Variety."I remember when 'The Hunger Games' came out and you saw a female actor take centre stage and prove it could (not only) be a good film, but also a huge commercial success."Over the last few years, the awareness of the lack of balance has made people think differently and open their eyes to look for opportunity for everyone. Like with all these big subjects, I'm positive. I think there is progress and that it continues," says Vikander.