There Isn't Much my Kind of Music These Days: Anuradha Paudwal

Mumbai: Acclaimed singer Anuradha Paudwal says she is keen to playback but she feels today's Bollywood songs don't fit her singing style.

"I really don't know but I would love to (do playback). But there isn't much my kind of music in films these days. I don't see myself singing pop or jazz. I may sing 'nazm' or good melodies," Paudwal said at the song launch of "Pahelo Prem".

The National award-winning singer has sung in Bollywood movies like "Aashiqui", "Ram Lakhan", "Saajan" and "Dil", etc. Besides, she has an array of devotional songs to her credit.

"I didn't change my path from filmy to devotional songs. Devotional songs are always there. In fact I started my career with 'Shiv Stuti'. So it has been always a part of my life. It was just a transition but didn't feel it is jarring for me," the 64-year-old stated.

Speaking about Bollywood she said, "This is a very funny film industry and we have a weird temperament. On one hand, we fight to ban a film then after release, we make it a hit. So much, contrast.. which I can't digest. I rather keep myself away from this."

Paudwal says she loves Shreya Ghosal's singing, "There are lot of singers I love to listen to. Even kids are very much talented these days," she said.