There Were Issues With Maoists While Shooting Ranchi Diaries, Says Himansh Kohli
Himansh Kohli Talks about his upcoming movie Ranchi Diaries
Bollywood Actor Himansh Kohli poses for photographs as he arrives for the concert Canadian singer Justin Bieber in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Image: Yogen shah)
New Delhi: Actor Himansh Kohli, who is gearing up for the release of Ranchi Diaries, says the cast and crew of the upcoming film faced issues with Maoists while shooting.
"Apart from Ranchi being famous for its scenic beauty, I got to know Jharkhand was also famous for naxalites and there were a lot of issues with the naxalites while we were shooting," said Himansh.
Himansh, who made his Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan, will share screen space with veteran actor Anupam Kher in Ranchi Diaries.
The actor says the Maoists were really unhappy with the shoot taking place in their area.
"They were really unhappy because of our shooting in their area or anywhere around Ranchi, but all thanks to the government of Jharkhand for providing us immense support because of which our shooting went peacefully," he added.
Ranchi Diaries has been directed by Sattwik Mohanty and produced by Anupam Kher. It also stars Jimmy Shergill, Harry Bala and Pradeep Singh.
The film, which is slated to release on October 5, follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya and her friends, Taaha Shah and Himansh, who are out to make it big in a small town.
