There's Bromance In The Hitman's Bodyguard: Ryan Reynolds

: Actor Ryan Reynolds, who will soon be seen in The Hitman's Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson, says there are several love stories and even 'bromance' in the film.The action adventure revolves around a relentless bodyguard and a manipulative assassin, usually pitted against each other, compelled to spend 24 hours. They are forced to work together to defeat a callous and horrid eastern European dictator."I love the bond between Bryce and Kincaid. These two guys couldn't be more polarised but as we move through the story they start to acquire begrudging love and respect for each other. There's a bromance and several love stories all wrapped up in this incredible, crazy action story," said Reynolds in a statement given by the production house, Millennium Films and Cristal Pictures.The Hitman's Bodyguard will be released in approximately 1,000 screens across India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu."Ryan and I go on a crazy fun jaunt through Europe -- and it's full of chaos and humour between two characters who have a very unusual chemistry," said Jackson.The film will release in India on August 25.