There's No Way Audience Can Guess What Will Happen In Deadpool 2: Karan Soni

: Karan Soni, who featured as an Indian cab driver in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, will be back as Dopinder in the second part of the superhero film. The actor, with roots back to India, says the storyline is very different from "what anyone can imagine".The actor also mentioned that his role in the upcoming film is meatier than the first part."I can't say that (about what to expect from the film) because I don't want to tell you the story. We are half-way done. I will say (that my role in Deadpool 2) is way more than the first one. So, that is very exciting," said Karan."In the first movie, I worked on it for three weeks and for this movie I am working for about seven or eight weeks. It is almost like double the amount of time I am spending on the sets," he added.The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Karan featured as Dopinder, who took relationship advice from Deadpool. His role was small, but it didn't go unnoticed.Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary and is now out to seek revenge against the man who nearly destroyed his life. The film is slated to release on June 1, 2018."The storyline is so different from what anyone can imagine. Even I was shocked and couldn't believe that I am getting to do all these things. I think my character is also kind of shocked that he is getting to do all those things."It has been fun and I am excited to see the response because there is no way they (audience) are going to expect what is going to happen," he added.There was a Bollywood twist in Deadpool in 2016 too, with songs like Mera joota hai japani featuring in the opening credit, and Tumse achha kaun hai also finding a place in the narrative.Asked about any other Bollywood song being used in Deadpool 2, Karan said: "There is another Indian song in the film, which my character is listening to."Karan said that it is hard to tell if the scene will make it after the final edit."It is very hard to say (whether it will be in the final version). But we have shot where I'm listening to another Bollywood song, hopefully that will make it to the final movie."Born and brought up in Delhi, Karan went to study in the University of South California, but found a way into the showbiz. He has featured in projects like Safety Not Guaranteed, The Neighbors, Goosebumps, Ghostbusters and an episode of Room 104, aired in India on Star World Premiere HD.Karan says he never got a role based on an Indian stereotype in the West."I could never get cast with an Indian accent. I was not getting cast. When I have done jobs with an Indian accent, I was mad because I got offended thinking that 'is an Indian actor not good enough'," he said, adding that this problem exists for "brown actors who have more to do with drama"."I didn't do a lot of drama and decided to do comedy, so I never used to get those terrorist audition and stuff. But I do know a lot of people who in the beginning got that kind of stuff," he added.