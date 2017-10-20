GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

These Adorable Pictures of Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Will Make Your Day

Keeping in mind the traditional fervor, Alia opted for a yellow suit, which she teamed up with long earrings. Karan, Varun and Sidharth also kept it traditional by sporting kurtas.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2017, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
These Adorable Pictures of Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Will Make Your Day
Image: Instagram/ Alia Bhat
This year’s Diwali was indeed special for ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who celebrated five years of his film Student of the Year with its cast Alia Bhat, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra on the occasion. But what made their celebration extra special was KJo’s kids Yash and Roohi.

Alia, who calls Yash and Roohi her younger brother and sister, shared an adorable family photo, also featuring Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar.

She captioned the picture as, “la famille.”

Meanwhile, Varun shared his photo with Roohi on Instagram and wrote: “Love”.

Keeping in mind the traditional fervor, Alia opted for a yellow suit, which she teamed up with long earrings. Karan, Varun and Sidharth also kept it traditional by sporting kurtas.

Check out the pictures here:

la famille 💃🏻

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



Five ✨

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



#love #roohijohar

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



Taking to Twitter, Alia, Varun and Sidharth also thanked fans for their immense love and support throughout.









Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Serving People Is Highest Form Of Worship, Says PM Modi

Serving People Is Highest Form Of Worship, Says PM Modi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES