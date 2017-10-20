These Adorable Pictures of Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Will Make Your Day

la famille 💃🏻 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Five ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

#love #roohijohar A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Thank you for all the love!!!It's been such a journey but hopefully it shall be a long one..sooo grateful🙏🙏 promise to always work hard 😁😁 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 19, 2017

#5YearsOfSOTY #5YearsOfVarunDhawan thank you will work harder. You guys have stood with me from the begin thank you https://t.co/s9s9PSLES6 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2017

We shot Radha on the first day & I remember how nervous @varun_dvn, @aliaa08 & me were. SOTY will always be special. Thank You @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/tnJ8poFkG4 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) October 19, 2017

This year’s Diwali was indeed special for ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who celebrated five years of his film Student of the Year with its cast Alia Bhat, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra on the occasion. But what made their celebration extra special was KJo’s kids Yash and Roohi.Alia, who calls Yash and Roohi her younger brother and sister, shared an adorable family photo, also featuring Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar.She captioned the picture as, “la famille.”Meanwhile, Varun shared his photo with Roohi on Instagram and wrote: “Love”.Keeping in mind the traditional fervor, Alia opted for a yellow suit, which she teamed up with long earrings. Karan, Varun and Sidharth also kept it traditional by sporting kurtas.Check out the pictures here:Taking to Twitter, Alia, Varun and Sidharth also thanked fans for their immense love and support throughout.