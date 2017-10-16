These Photos of Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Celebrations in Maldives Are Going Viral
Big B was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, grandaughter Aradhya and daughter Shweta Nanda for the special occasion.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan rang in his birthday in Maldives with family on October 11. However, the Bachchans made sure to keep the celebration private by not sharing any pictures on social media.
But Big B’s fans know the drill as they managed to find his pictures, which became instant hit on social media. While one picture showed the Bachchans sitting on a cruise and posing for the camera, another photograph had Big B with his granddaughter Navya. Big B was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, grandaughter Aradhya and daughter Shweta Nanda for the special occasion.
Though Big B did not share any pictures from the trip, he did inform his fans about his arrival in Mumbai with a few photographs.
"From the skies laden with clouds and the winter line maroon in the distance... a shaky turbulent flight home.. and there is nothing quite like it.. Home from the skies and the palms and the luxury of solitude... no matter what and where, HOME is HOME," he wrote on his blogpost.
Check out some beautiful pictures that Big B shared on his blog:
