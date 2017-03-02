These Photos of Govinda Matching Steps with Fans Will Make You Dance Too

For some celebrities dancing is difficult to pull off without looking a bit awkward. While nobody tells them directly, the fact is that they aren’t really all that good.

But there are those too who can’t just act, but also sing and dance exceptionally well. And one actor who has shown their exceptional and diverse talent when it comes to performing live and in movies is Govinda.

The actor, who has several important and popular projects to his credit, has impressed us for years with his trademark pelvic thrusts and hooks, his hip swingers and bosom bangers.

Govinda who is often the reason for a song to become an instant hit, mesmerized a group of students with his flawless dance moves.

And these photos which were clicked during his recent public appearance show just how cool he is when it comes to dance moves.