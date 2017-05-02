These Photos of Prabhas' Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Are Going Viral

Prabhas has, with time, established himself as a pan-Indian actor with his works including Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. And now, the actor has beaten the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to become the first South Indian actor to have his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Bangkok.

Prabhas has joined the ranks of the world's most famous personalities including PM Narendra Modi, whose statue was installed in April 2016. The statues feature him as his famous character Amarendra Baahubali from SS Rajamouli's super-hit franchise Baahubali.

Wax statue of YoungRebelStar #Prabhas as #Baahubali at #MadameTussauds ,Bangkok.1st South Indian Actor to have his statue at prestigs museum pic.twitter.com/uxmzsvFqaQ — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) May 2, 2017

"I am really happy to have been selected by Madame Tussauds’ and I think this was only possible because of fans. I am grateful for their unconditional love and support. I am also thankful to my guru, SS Rajamouli, for the opportunity to work on this fantastic project Baahubali," he said in a statement.

According to a TOI report, the actor met the artists where over 350 photographs and measurements were taken to enable a close-to-life recreation of his likeness.

Several photographs of his statue have now started doing the rounds of social media. Many fans took to Twitter and expressed their happiness, some even called it the best wax statue ever.

DP Updated #PrabhasAtMadameTussauds PROUD PRABHAS FAN - Only South Indian Actor to be placed in @MadameTussauds ,Bankok INDIAN SUPERSTARpic.twitter.com/ypuuP08mGV — ProudPrabhasFan (@Gowtham4ever4u) May 2, 2017

#PrabhasAtMadameTussauds Congrats #Prabhas anna on wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Celeb yet so humble

Hardwork paying off

So proud

pic.twitter.com/E7DqD25326 — P R A B H A S (@AravindMaveric) May 2, 2017

The most talked about Indian actor #Baahubali #Prabhas' wax statue at #MadameTussauds. 1st South Indian Actor here! pic.twitter.com/h0FZ4aJbIY — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 2, 2017