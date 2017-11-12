GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

These Pictures are Proof That Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Made for Each Other

While Virat looked dapper in a black tuxedo, Anushka charmed everyone in an all-red outfit, which she teamed up with red lipstick and a diamond neck piece.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2017, 12:33 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma stole the show as the couple walked hand-in-hand at the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai on Saturday. Virat has never shied away from expressing his love for Anushka. In fact, he was the first one to make their relationship official when he posted a photo of him along with the Phillauri star on Valentine’s day. However, Anushka till now had kept her feelings to herself. But after watching them posing together so comfortably last night, looks like Anushka too has decided to take things easy.

While Virat looked dapper in a black tuxedo, Anushka charmed everyone in an all-red outfit, which she teamed up with red lipstick and a diamond neck piece. The two were all smiles as they stopped for some posing at the event. In fact, Virat was impressed by his lady, so much so that he changed his Instagram display picture to one with her from the last night.


Image Courtesy: Screengrab of Virat Kohli's Instagram Profile


Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah


Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah


Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah


Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
