GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

These Pictures of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visiting the Same Doctor Go Viral

The two have yet again left their fans awestruck after they paid a visit to the same acupuncturist, Mumbai-based Dr Jewel Gamadia.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2017, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
These Pictures of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visiting the Same Doctor Go Viral
The two have yet again left their fans awestruck after they paid a visit to the same acupuncturist, Mumbai-based Dr Jewel Gamadia.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a much talked about couple at the moment. The lovebirds recently sent the internet into a frenzy when they appeared in a romantic TVC. The two have yet again left their fans awestruck after they paid a visit to the same acupuncturist, Mumbai-based Dr Jewel Gamadia.

Taking to Instagram Jewel, who is a known name among Bollywood celebrities, shared his photographs along with Virat and Anushka.

In his picture with the Indian cricket team captain, Jewel wrote: "Thank you for kind words, here's to awareness @virat.kohli Apart from being a good friend, you're one of the most knowledgeable people I know and many out there could learn so much from you. God bless you Jewel!"

While in a photo with Anushka, he simply wrote: "Glad could help."

Check out here:

Glad could help

A post shared by dr.jewel gamadia (@dr.jewelgamadia) on





Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES