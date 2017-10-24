These Pictures of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visiting the Same Doctor Go Viral

Glad could help A post shared by dr.jewel gamadia (@dr.jewelgamadia) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Thank you for kind words, here's to awareness @virat.kohli Apart from being a good friend, you're one of the most knowledgeable people I know and many out there could learn so much from you. God bless you Jewel! 👍😊 A post shared by dr.jewel gamadia (@dr.jewelgamadia) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

Stay well always☺ With my dearest friend , Jewel .... who always makes me smile even in my saddest moments ..... I hope you continue to spread your knowledge and joy to all those around you .. A post shared by dr.jewel gamadia (@dr.jewelgamadia) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a much talked about couple at the moment. The lovebirds recently sent the internet into a frenzy when they appeared in a romantic TVC. The two have yet again left their fans awestruck after they paid a visit to the same acupuncturist, Mumbai-based Dr Jewel Gamadia.Taking to Instagram Jewel, who is a known name among Bollywood celebrities, shared his photographs along with Virat and Anushka.In his picture with the Indian cricket team captain, Jewel wrote: "Thank you for kind words, here's to awareness @virat.kohli Apart from being a good friend, you're one of the most knowledgeable people I know and many out there could learn so much from you. God bless you Jewel!"While in a photo with Anushka, he simply wrote: "Glad could help."Check out here: