These Pictures of Mouni Roy, Mohit Raina Are the Proof That They Have Not Parted Ways

There have been constant recurring rumours that Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina have broken up. But relax! Their recent photographs from Mohit's Diwali bash are the proof that the two are still together.Yes, you read it right. Mohit and Mouni, who shared screen space in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, celebrated the festival of lights with the former's family.While Mouni chose to not share pictures on social media, Mohit made sure that he let his fans know how he celebrated this year's Diwali. Therefore, he posted a few pictures along with Mouni and his family on Instagram.In one of the pictures, Mouni can be seen holding Mohit's hand, while he looks into the camera. In another picture, Mouni seems lost as she looks into Mohit's eyes.Take a look here:Though the two have never really proclaimed their love for each other in public, the reports of them dating each other have been going on since the two did Mahadev. Mohit played Lord Shiva on the show, while Mouni was seen in the role of Sati.