Thieves Break Into Mariah Carey's Mansion

The thieves didn't take any of the pricey jewellery, but instead stole Carey's sunglasses and purses.

IANS

Updated:October 21, 2017, 9:34 AM IST
Los Angeles Singer Mariah Carey became a victim of a burglary when thieves broke into her mansion here and took away $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses.

Burglars gained access to Carey's residence around 3 a.m. on Thursday and entered through a window or door on an upper floor, law enforcement officials told tmz.com.

Carey is currently in New York City and there was nobody at the mansion during the time of the burglary.

Police has currently not made any arrests and are still investigating the matter.
