This Adorable Photo of Athiya Shetty Giggling as Sonakshi Sinha Hoists Her Up Will Make Your Day

Happy birthday babydoll @athiyashetty 😘! This is how you shall be greeted always... coz if we girls dont uplift each other, who will?? 😂😂😂 #birthdaygirl #aboutlastnight A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Each time we hear a story of a celebrity who worked laboriously and hard for her success, we expect her to inspire next generation of actors. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in Ittefaq, has often been vocal about issues related to women empowerment. While promoting her film Akira earlier this year, the actress had emphasized the need to include self-defence as a part of the curriculum in schools and colleges.Interestingly, the actress gave the term ‘women upliftment’ a whole new meaning.In a recent post that she shared on her official Instagram account, the actress can be seen with Athiya Shetty.As evident from the photo, she carries Athiya all to make her birthday special!But what’s even more interesting is the caption she used for the photo.“Happy birthday babydoll @athiyashetty 😘! This is how you shall be greeted always... coz if we girls dont uplift each other, who will?? 😂😂😂 #birthdaygirl#aboutlastnight,” the caption read.