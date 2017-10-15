This American Singer Is in Love With Priyanka Chopra

1 of my favorite parts of today ...my girl @priyankachopra helping me out after sweating my behind off on stage giving a speech I love her! pic.twitter.com/pjx572ZO1G — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 14, 2017

From becoming a sensation in Hollywood to addressing world leaders and influencers at the United Nation, Priyanka Chopra has done it all and has undoubtedly become every Indian's idol. And now we have got to know that the Quantico star has found another fan in American singer Kelly Clarkson. Yes, you read it right! The American Idol winner, Clarkson, revealed that she too loves PeeCee.Priyanka was recently honoured at Variety's Power Of Women gala in Beverly Hills alongside Clarkson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Patty Jenkins, and Octavia Spencer. Despite the busy day, PeeCee made sure that she helped the Because of You hitmaker with her make-up.Priyanka's sweet gesture impressed Clarkson, so much so that she took to Twitter to share an adorable photo of the moment backstage.'One of my favourite parts of today... My girl @priyankachopra helping me out after sweating my behind off on stage giving a speech. I love her," Clarkson wrote.In her reply, the Baywatch actress said, "You were amazing @kelly_clarkson u made me laugh cry and inspired everyone in the room! Adore u. Xoxo always."For the event, Priyanka wore a black midi dress featuring a low-cut neckline and split down the middle of the skirt. She teamed the look with a pair of strappy black leather heels.