This American Singer Is in Love With Priyanka Chopra
Image: AFP
Priyanka was recently honoured at Variety's Power Of Women gala in Beverly Hills alongside Clarkson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Patty Jenkins, and Octavia Spencer. Despite the busy day, PeeCee made sure that she helped the Because of You hitmaker with her make-up.
Priyanka's sweet gesture impressed Clarkson, so much so that she took to Twitter to share an adorable photo of the moment backstage.
'One of my favourite parts of today... My girl @priyankachopra helping me out after sweating my behind off on stage giving a speech. I love her," Clarkson wrote.
1 of my favorite parts of today ...my girl @priyankachopra helping me out after sweating my behind off on stage giving a speech I love her! pic.twitter.com/pjx572ZO1G— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 14, 2017
In her reply, the Baywatch actress said, "You were amazing @kelly_clarkson u made me laugh cry and inspired everyone in the room! Adore u. Xoxo always."
You were amazing @kelly_clarkson u made me laugh cry and inspired everyone in the room! Adore u. Xoxo always https://t.co/2ysyvElWKB— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 15, 2017
For the event, Priyanka wore a black midi dress featuring a low-cut neckline and split down the middle of the skirt. She teamed the look with a pair of strappy black leather heels.
Today I shared the stage with incredible women who I admire. My belief was reaffirmed that the power of women is undeniable. I stand shoulder to shoulder with every women who speaks up and stands for what’s right. Thank you @variety for acknowledging what women are, what we do, and what we can do, and thank you to all the men and women who came out to support us this afternoon. #powerofwomen @variety @therealoctaviaspencer @kellyclarkson #pattyjenkins #michellepfeiffer @avamaybee
