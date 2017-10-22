This Bigg Boss 11 Audition Video of Dhinchak Pooja Is Breaking the Internet
Born in Uttar Pradesh, Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain says it was her friend who encouraged her to sing and made her believe that she could be a good singer one day and since then, there has been no looking back for her.
Image: Instagram/Dhinchak Pooja
Dhinchak Pooja sent her fans into a frenzy after she confirmed that she is going to be a part of this season's Bigg Boss. But wait! Did you guys see your favourite star's BB 11 audition video yet? In the one minute long clip, Dhinchak Pooja introduces herself in full swag and even warns the show's host Salman Khan, saying "beware". She then says the latest season of the controversial reality show is going to be the most popular one as she is entering the house.
Watch here:
Born in Uttar Pradesh, Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain says it was her friend who encouraged her to sing and made her believe that she could be a good singer one day and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She became an internet sensation after she dropped a song Swag Wali Topi on her YouTube channel.
Pooja, who calls herself a cringe pop artist, then went on to release songs such as Selfie Maine Le Le Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter and Bapu Dede Thoda Cash. Her selfie song helped her become a household name as it garnered over 25 million views on the internet.
In fact, if a report in BollywoodLife is anything to go by, Dhinchak Pooja is being paid more money than popular TV actress Hina Khan on the show. A source close to the show has revealed to BollywoodLife that apparently Pooja was not satisfied with the amount she was offered earlier to come on the show. Therefore, makers decided to pay her more.
Meanwhile, Salman will introduce the YouTube sensation to all other gharwalas in tonight’s episode. In case you don't know, Pooja is joining the show as a wildcard entry. Well, she is not the only one as ex-contestant Priyank Sharma, who was recently thrown out of the show for hitting fellow participant Akash Dadlani, is also coming back.
Check out some pictures of Dhinchak Pooja here:
