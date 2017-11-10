This Conversation Between Karan Johar and Kajol is a Proof That They are Back as Best Friends

Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt pic.twitter.com/G8gejESIef — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017

I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!! https://t.co/bivMxjRnlT — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 9, 2017

Perfectly controlled trauma — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017

Karan Johar and Kajol's professional as well as personal bond dates back to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which they both acted. Johar then directed Kajol in his films, such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. But their 25-year-long friendship seemingly ended prior to the release of Johar and Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn's films - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay.However, it seems like Kajol and KJo have patched up their broken friendship and how. On Thursday, Kajol took to Twitter to post a throwback picture of her sitting on the bonnet of her first car. She wrote, "Look what I found! A pic of me and my first love... my first car ever!!! #tbt (sic)."Karan, who apparently had an unpleasant memory of the car replied to her tweet, "I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!! (sic)."To which Kajol commented, "Perfectly controlled trauma (sic)."