Image Courtesy: A still from the YouTube video of Mahabharat.

Image Courtesy: A still from the YouTube video of Mahabharat.

Indian entertainment TV channels have often found several takers, courtesy tele-serials that revolve around saas-bahu bickerings and complex family sagas. But when shows are based on Hindu mythology, with several gods storming television, a sudden spurt in viewership is expected. BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, the grand epic which gave an interesting blend of wars, rivalry, villains and life’s lessons is the best example to prove this. Such was the impact of the 94-episode long Mahabharat, that the entire nation would leave everything aside to watch it on Doordarshan, India’s national broadcaster, every Sunday at 10am.Despite the fact that we have watched the story unfold on television multiple times over, there hasn’t really been any version that could be pitted against the indelible impact of BR Chopra’s cult show. While most of us might find the sets used in the original series a bit loud, and effects funny, there was something about the seriousness with which every actor played his/her part, the hard-hitting dialogues and the way the episodes were shot and executed that made the series so impactful.So for all those who still believe that the original Mahabharat series revolutionised Indian television decades ago, here’s a video you’d not want to miss. Taken on the last of the shoot, the video features popular actors Mukesh Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Roopa Ganguly, Gajendra Chauhan rehearsing, sharing memorable moments with the cast and of course, unable to contain their emotions as they bid adieu to the series.