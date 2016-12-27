This Fan Club of Salman Khan's Watches All His Movies First Day-First Show

When it comes to fan base, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is second to none in Bollywood but this group of 400 Salman Khan fans from his hometown Indore carry a special bond with the actor who is celebrating his 51st birthday on Tuesday.

Fond of his super-cool physique and his acting, the New Bombay Gym Group from Indore in the last 12 years has never missed Salman Khan movie's first show on the day of its release.

From Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick to blockbuster Sultan, the group of 400-odd members hits theatre together for the first screening of every Salman Khan movie.

The fan club was found in 2004 and as new members kept enrolling for the gym, the group only swelled in subsequent years.

While majority of fans in this group hail from Indore- Salman Khan’s hometown - youngsters from nearby Dewas, Ujjain and Mhow too have been included in it.

For obvious reason, the youngsters see Salman Khan as their idol and carry a special bond with the actor. Several of them in the past have been to Mumbai and have even met the superstar. During a meeting, they even got the opportunity to tell him about their group. Salman Khan was pleased to know about their love for his work.

Salman Khan with members of New Bombay Gym Group. Photo via News18

The group’s activity is not limited to screening of Salman Khan movies. They visit the poor and destitute on their favourite star’s birthday and offer them clothes, fruits and sweets in the city.

Interestingly, the Sultan star was born in Indore’s Palasia area and also spent his early childhood there before his father Salim Khan shifted base to Mumbai. Till a few years ago, Khan visited his relatives in Indore frequently who still reside in Khan House in Old Palasia area.

The megastar had pursued initial studies at the prestigious Scindia School in Gwalior.

First reported by Vivek Trivedi for Pradesh18.