GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

This Gym Photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar Is Pure Gold

This throwback photo of Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan is pure gold.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2017, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Trust Karan Johar to brighten up your dull Sunday with his entertaining social media posts and he'll never disappoint. If Amitabh Bachchan is the king of throwbacks, KJo, too, isn't far behind. The filmmaker-cum-producer decided to surprise fans with a classic photograph with his best friend Shah Rukh Khan.

Terming the post as "fitness throwback," KJo shared a photograph from the year 2009, that sees Shah Rukh turning gym instructor for his dear friend.

"When @iamsrk tried his level best to train me in 2009! #fitnessthrowback," he wrote.

When @iamsrk tried his level best to train me in 2009!#fitnessthrowback

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Interestingly, the photograph was taken just a year before Shah Rukh-Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan released.

Recently, when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 16 years of existence, KJo posted a series of black and white photographs remembering the golden moments from the shoot days.

Last minute adjustments #16yearsofk3g

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



It seems I was obsessed with Poo!!!! #16yearsofk3g

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Watching over the emotional climax reunion #16yearsofk3g

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Me overacting trying to teach KAREENA what to do!!! 😂#16yearsofk3g

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php