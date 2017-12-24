This Gym Photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar Is Pure Gold
This throwback photo of Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan is pure gold.
Trust Karan Johar to brighten up your dull Sunday with his entertaining social media posts and he'll never disappoint. If Amitabh Bachchan is the king of throwbacks, KJo, too, isn't far behind. The filmmaker-cum-producer decided to surprise fans with a classic photograph with his best friend Shah Rukh Khan.
Terming the post as "fitness throwback," KJo shared a photograph from the year 2009, that sees Shah Rukh turning gym instructor for his dear friend.
"When @iamsrk tried his level best to train me in 2009! #fitnessthrowback," he wrote.
Interestingly, the photograph was taken just a year before Shah Rukh-Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan released.
Recently, when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 16 years of existence, KJo posted a series of black and white photographs remembering the golden moments from the shoot days.
Terming the post as "fitness throwback," KJo shared a photograph from the year 2009, that sees Shah Rukh turning gym instructor for his dear friend.
"When @iamsrk tried his level best to train me in 2009! #fitnessthrowback," he wrote.
Interestingly, the photograph was taken just a year before Shah Rukh-Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan released.
Recently, when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 16 years of existence, KJo posted a series of black and white photographs remembering the golden moments from the shoot days.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Zinda Hai BO Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Continues To Pack a Punch
- Centre Orders States to Take Stern Action on Unauthorised Crash Guards on Vehicles
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017
- Uber Is a Taxi Service, Not an App: Top EU Court
- Tendulkar Visits his Adopted Village Donja in Marathwada