This Interview of Varun Dhawan Will Leave You In Splits
Enjoy!
Actor Varun Dhawan is back to what he enjoys doing the most - comedy. Well, we aren't talking about his upcoming film Judwaa 2, but his recent interview. Well, what's funny about the interview is not just the funny questions he asks himself, but also how some of these questions will amaze and shock you with just how dumb they are. Enjoy the interview which is high on humour.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly Make Fun of 'No Setting' Controversy
- Kuldeep Hat-trick Reminds Harbhajan of his Own Achievement
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Crunches Are The Key To Get Flat Abs
- 10 Best Crime Thrillers That Promise Goosebumps And Excitement
- Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout