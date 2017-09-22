GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Interview of Varun Dhawan Will Leave You In Splits

Updated:September 22, 2017, 10:34 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan is back to what he enjoys doing the most - comedy. Well, we aren't talking about his upcoming film Judwaa 2, but his recent interview. Well, what's funny about the interview is not just the funny questions he asks himself, but also how some of these questions will amaze and shock you with just how dumb they are. Enjoy the interview which is high on humour.
