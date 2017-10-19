This is How Sunny Leone Will Celebrate Diwali in China

Actress Sunny Leone will perform in China for the first time to celebrate Diwali on Thursday."It's great to meet fans all around and get to interact with them. It's my first time in China and I am really looking forward to it," Sunny said in a statement.Sunny will perform at a Diwali party in China which usually gets over one lakh footfall.Last week, Sunny celebrated her adopted daughter Nisha's second birthday at Disneyland in Los Angeles along with her husband Daniel Weber and family.After the event, the actress will travel to a few other countries and will return to India to promote her upcoming film Tera Intezaar.Directed by Raajeev Walia, the film also features Arbaaz Khan.