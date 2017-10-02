This Is Us Season 2 Premiere Review: This Drama Is Imperfectly Perfect

Who would have thought a family drama could be moulded this way? At a time when people hardly have time to understand or even talk to each other, a show like This Is Us automatically becomes relevant. The NBC drama, which broke numerous records, including an Emmy win for its cast member Sterling K Brown at the 69th Primetime Emmy awards, has once again proved that why we all need more such shows.Everyone has a family and every family has its own stories to tell—sometimes these stories are sad, sometimes happy and sometimes inspiring. This Is Us is all about those small stories. In its new season premiere, which aired in India last night on Star World, the show reaches one step ahead in solving the mystery behind Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death. The Pearson siblings are celebrating their 37th birthday on the season opener as the episode goes in a flashback where they are still teenagers and their parents Jack and Rebecca reveal that there is something turbulent between the couple.The story further builds up when Randall goes to meet his mother to ask about how she and Jack thought of adopting him-- one scene that actually gives you chills. Mandy Moore’s monologue highlights the subtlety of the show’s writing which makes it cut above the rest. Kate (Chrissy Metz) continues to fight her insecurities... She, however, wins the hearts when she confronts her boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan) and her brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) for considering her a woman who constantly needs some sort of motivation to do big in life. Sterling’s efforts as Randall are as honest as the season one.But Ventimiglia totally owns the episode not once but twice. He knows how to ace his performance. With his refined dialogues and indefinable expressions, he makes his character look so real. There are two tear-jerking moments on the show where the actor goes beyond his best and shows no matter how hard the truth is, it will always make things better between the two people. Meanwhile, Randall’s wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) is another cherry on the cake on this show. Her onscreen chemistry with Sterling makes their couple so relatable.Just like in Randall’s words, this family is “imperfectly perfect”. This show may revolve around the problems of several people, but at the same time, it offers its viewers a sensible solution to deal with such problems and most importantly how to share them with someone. The best part about the series is that it never becomes too preachy. Apart from convincing plotline, what keeps this new episode interesting is its background score, which is cleverly fitted.This episode certainly takes the audience on an emotional roller-coaster and deserves all appreciation coming its way.