This Man Predicted Why Katappa Killed Baahubali In 2015 And It's Bang On

Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara? This has indisputably been the question that haunted us for the last two years. While those who have watched Baahubali: The Conclusion - the much-anticipated film of 2017 - are obviously aware of the reason that made loyal servant Kattappa kill Baahubali, but we are sure that not even a single viewer guess the reason until he/she watched the film.

However, there was one person who had appropriately predicted the actual reason behind why Katappa killed Baahubali.

Back in 2015, Sushant Dahal had posted the most accurate guess on Quora, states a popular site. He had predicted how (spoilers ahead) Bhallala Deva would not just conspire against Baahubali but also convince Sivagamini to give instructions for his killing. And that the loyal guard Katappa would execute the order. Here's what he wrote on Quora.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The full text:

“My guess would be:

1. Amarendra Bahubali and Bhalladeva both fall in love with same girl; Devsena. But Devsena chooses Amarendra Bahubali as she falls for his kind nature; loosing both the kingdom and girl made Bhalladeva frustated and hence, "Bhalladeva" with the support of his father, plots conspiracy against Amarendra Bahubali, and manages to convince the queen Sivagami and she orders Katappa to kill "Amarendra Bahubali". Even though Katappa likes him, he has to follow his queen's order, and so, he kills Amarendra Bahubali. He regrets this all his life and waiting for a chance to correct his mistake.

2. After queen orders Katappa to kill "Amarendra Bahubali", she realises the true intention of Bhalladeva; only to be late enough that "Amarendra Bahubali" is killed and Bhalladeva trying to overtake the throne and kill the child too.

This is the story i can guess, one that matches the hints provided.”