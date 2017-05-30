DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
This Old Picture Of Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar Is Pure Gold
Bollywood stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been the best of friends since a long time now. The three, who have united for films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Main Hoon Na among others, share a wonderful camaraderie not just onscreen but offscreen too. In fact, Karan Johar's debut film featuring Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, had a Faran Khan cameo in place too.
In an industry so inconsistent, it's interesting to see that their bond has only thickened over the years. They continue to surprise fans with throwback photographs of the good old days.
In one such post, Farah Khan decided to offer fans a "blast from the past", and shared an old photograph of the three enjoying at a retro-themed party. In the photo, an embarrassed Shah Rukh looks on while Farah and Karan continue to indulge in some friendly antics. What's more fetching is Shah Rukh's multi-colored shirt and Farah-Karan's headbands.
"#80sparty #blastfromthepast @iamsrk looking rather embarrassed at my antics with @karanjohar circa 2000!," she wrote alongside the image.
Back in 2015, filmmaker Karan Johar, too, shared an equally exciting photograph featuring the trio. He captioned the image as, "Seeing the stunning and exotically executed #gerua bought back so many memories!! @TheFarahKhan @iamsrk"
Seeing the stunning and exotically executed #gerua bought back so many memories!! @TheFarahKhan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/fU8sCzGNig
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 19, 2015
