: Actress Kate Winslet, who won the Hollywood Actress Award for her performance in Woody Allen's latest film Wonder Wheel, had a kissing moment with Allison Janney on stage.The moment was prompted after Winslet said she would like to "be" Janney as well as "stroke" and "kiss (her) someday", reports hollywoodreporter.com.Winslet accepted her Hollywood Film Award on Sunday night.During her acceptance speech, Winslet noted that she felt honoured to be in the same room with such luminaries as Janney."I know I don't really know you but I know I just want to be you. I do, or just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe? Maybe?"Janney then headed to the stage, prompting Winslet to remark: "Ah, it's gonna happen! This is an exciting moment!"Janney, herself an honoree with the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her performance in "I, Tonya", gave Winslet a kiss before heading back to her seat.Winslet was presented with the award by her Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley.