This Photo of Katrina Kaif With a Cute Little Kid At the Airport Will Make Your Day
Katrina, who is currently shooting in Greece for her upcoming Film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' with Salman Khan, was recently spotted shopping with an adorable kid at the airport.
Image: Instagram/ Ali Abbas Zafar
Katrina Kaif, who is still getting the hang of Instagram, already seems to have become everyone's favourite on social media. Ever since the actress has joined the photo-video sharing app, her fans have been going crazy over her pictures.
Katrina, who is currently shooting in Greece for her upcoming Film Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, was recently spotted shopping with an adorable kid at the airport.
The film's director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a cute video of the two buying a toy from the shop.
In the clip, Katrina can be seen having a lot of fun with the little munchkin.
"Who is cuter, Katrina or baby?" wrote the director in the caption.
Apart from Greece, the film has been shot in UAE and Austria.
The movie, which is the sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya. Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on December 22.
