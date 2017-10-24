GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Photo of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor Proves That Romance Is Timeless

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2017, 12:02 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
We often hear about how marriages are made in heaven and actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor are one such couple. Even after 20 years of marriage, this pair is giving us some serious couple goals and inspiring us with their devotion to each other.

Sridevi took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her along with her husband, with whom she shares two daughters- Janhavi and Khushi.

In the picture, Boney can be seen giving a peck on her wife's cheek, while she looks into the camera. Sridevi looks gorgeous in golden sari, which she teamed up with heavy earrings.

Check out the pictures here:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on


Sari by @manishmalhotra05 and ✨ by @gemsjewelspalace

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on


Wearing @sabyasachiofficial and Jewelry by @shriharidiagems

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on


💕

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

