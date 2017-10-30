This Photo of Sunny Leone Sticking Her Tongue Out Shows She Has 'Gone Mad'
The actress would soon be seen opposite Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar. The film which has been directed by Raajeev Walia, is referred to as a musical romantic thriller and shows Khan and Leone as lovers.
Actress Sunny leone at National College in Bandra West, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
At a time when a star’s public image is controlled and guarded by his/her publicists, it gets pretty hard for the fans to know what they are in real life. Fortunately, there are celebrities who show no qualms in sharing photos that aren’t posed and photoshopped, but particularly candid.
Actress Sunny Leone shared a rare photo which could clearly be called her best candid click.
Dressed in a green and pink outfit, Sunny looks funny as she poses for a group photo with her tongue sticking out.
Sunny shared the candid photo on her official Twitter account with a caption that read 'Dancers gone mad!!'
Dancers gone mad!! pic.twitter.com/3SPFFQWJL6— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) October 30, 2017
