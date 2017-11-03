GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Photo of Shah Rukh With AbRam on His Birthday Proves the Actor is Undisputed King of Selfies

The actor, who threw a lavish birthday party at his Alibaug farmhouse, took to Twitter to thanks his fans for all their love and support throughout his journey.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2017, 8:41 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan poses with AbRam at Mannat on his birthday. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam never fail to charm us. The father-son duo has once again succeeded in melting our hearts as they greeted SRK's fans on his birthday from Mannat.

"A ray of sunshine... A sea of love... Thank you all for the happiness you bring every year," he wrote alongside a picture of him and AbRam.


Image: Twitter/@iamsrk




Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Farah Khan were just some of the celebrity guests who joined SRK, wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son AbRam at the festivities.

Check out the pictures:

#alibaugdiaries @shwetabachchan

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


My fave @malaikaarorakhanofficial

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


Happy campers! #alibaugdiaries

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


When I was the one posing instead of @iamsrk ! FYI he can put any photographer out of business!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


Eve of the birthday! @iamsrk #alibaugdiaries

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

