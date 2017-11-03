This Photo of Shah Rukh With AbRam on His Birthday Proves the Actor is Undisputed King of Selfies

A ray of sunshine... A sea of love...

Thank you all for the happiness you bring every year! pic.twitter.com/teTr4FRGC7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2017

#alibaugdiaries @shwetabachchan A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

My fave @malaikaarorakhanofficial A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Happy campers! #alibaugdiaries A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

When I was the one posing instead of @iamsrk ! FYI he can put any photographer out of business! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Eve of the birthday! @iamsrk #alibaugdiaries A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam never fail to charm us. The father-son duo has once again succeeded in melting our hearts as they greeted SRK's fans on his birthday from Mannat.The actor, who threw a lavish birthday party at his Alibaug farmhouse, took to Twitter to thanks his fans for all their love and support throughout his journey."A ray of sunshine... A sea of love... Thank you all for the happiness you bring every year," he wrote alongside a picture of him and AbRam.Image: Twitter/@iamsrkAlia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Farah Khan were just some of the celebrity guests who joined SRK, wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son AbRam at the festivities.Check out the pictures: