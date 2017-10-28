This Picture of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan With a Mystery Woman Is Breaking the Internet
The 19-year-old caught everyone’s attention on social media when his picture along with a blonde lady went viral.
The 19-year-old caught everyone’s attention on social media when his picture along with a blonde lady went viral.
We have often seen Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest boy AbRam win over the internet with their cute and charming pictures but let us tell you that the superstar's eldest son Aryan is not too far behind. He is perhaps one of the most popular star kids in B-town at the moment.
The handsome hunk, who is currently studying overseas, on Friday, sent the internet into a frenzy after he was spotted with a mystery woman.
The 19-year-old caught everyone’s attention on social media when his picture along with a blonde lady went viral. The image was shared by an Instagram handle @suhanakha2.
Aryan looks dapper in an all-black outfit, while the woman dazzles in a red bodycon dress.
Check out the picture here:
Aryan himself is quite active on Instagram. His pictures on the photo-video sharing app tell us why he needs to be in Bollywood right now.
Take a look:
The handsome hunk, who is currently studying overseas, on Friday, sent the internet into a frenzy after he was spotted with a mystery woman.
The 19-year-old caught everyone’s attention on social media when his picture along with a blonde lady went viral. The image was shared by an Instagram handle @suhanakha2.
Aryan looks dapper in an all-black outfit, while the woman dazzles in a red bodycon dress.
Check out the picture here:
Aryan himself is quite active on Instagram. His pictures on the photo-video sharing app tell us why he needs to be in Bollywood right now.
Take a look:
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Spanish Colts Hope to Emulate La Roja's 2010 Triumph
- Bigg Boss 11: Have You Read What Priyank Sharma's Girlfriend Said on His Dating Rumours With Vikas Gupta?
- 2.0 Audio Launch: Rajinikanth, Akshay, Rahman Set the Stage on Fire; See Pics
- FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Euro Revenge on England's Mind Ahead of Spain Clash
- England Ready for Ashes Without Ben Stokes, Says Joe Root