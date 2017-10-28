GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Picture of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan With a Mystery Woman Is Breaking the Internet

The 19-year-old caught everyone’s attention on social media when his picture along with a blonde lady went viral.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2017, 11:35 AM IST
We have often seen Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest boy AbRam win over the internet with their cute and charming pictures but let us tell you that the superstar's eldest son Aryan is not too far behind. He is perhaps one of the most popular star kids in B-town at the moment.

The handsome hunk, who is currently studying overseas, on Friday, sent the internet into a frenzy after he was spotted with a mystery woman.

The 19-year-old caught everyone’s attention on social media when his picture along with a blonde lady went viral. The image was shared by an Instagram handle @suhanakha2.

Aryan looks dapper in an all-black outfit, while the woman dazzles in a red bodycon dress.

Check out the picture here:

Aryan himself is quite active on Instagram. His pictures on the photo-video sharing app tell us why he needs to be in Bollywood right now.

Take a look:

I suck.

