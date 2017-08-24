Dude, like who are these people ??? @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @harshvardhankapoor @shanayakapoor02 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

From vintage childhood photos to memories from the recent past, celebrities often take to social media to share throwback snaps. Arjun Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, often uses his accounts to treat fans to his old photos with cousins and relatives.On Wednesday, the actor - who was recently seen in Mubarakan - shared his adorable throwback photo with Sonam Kapoor on his Instagram account."Dude, like who are these people ??? @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor@anshulakapoor @harshvardhankapoor@shanayakapoor02," read the caption for the photo.In the photo shared, all cousins can be seen posing for the camera. While Arjun’s innocence is hard to ignore, Sonam can’t stop giggling in the click. The photo also features Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.Sonam is currently busy with Veere Di Wedding, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in key roles.