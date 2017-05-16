From their vintage photos to special moments captured in the recent past, fans don’t miss even a single opportunity to dig through the archives to discover celebrities’ best throwback pictures.

It is interesting to see how die-hard fans of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been sharing an old photo featuring the two stars on social media. As the photo clearly suggests, Salman is already an established star while Kareena is still in teens. The stars, who were clicked in the photo years ago, probably didn’t know that they would be paired opposite each other in several films.

Cutest pic ever very young Kareena & Salman pic.twitter.com/WUCwBlN6om — Gabbar (@prajimatt) March 14, 2015

The stars were first seen together for the first time in Kyon Ki which was released in 20015.

Since their chemistry was lauded by everyone, they were paid again in Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.